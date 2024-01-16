Nauru's decision to break ties with Taiwan 'unfortunate': US official

BEIJING - The U.S. official who heads the body that handles unofficial ties with Taiwan said on Tuesday that Nauru's decision to break ties with Taiwan was "unfortunate."

On Monday, the Pacific Islands nation of Nauru said it was breaking ties with Taiwan in favour of China, in what Taipei called a clear act of post-election maliciousness by Beijing.

"We encourage all countries to engage with Taiwan," Laura Rosenberger, chair of the Virginia-based American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), told reporters in Taipei.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Lai Ching-te won Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, as expected, and will take office on May 20. In the poll's run-up China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had repeatedly called him a dangerous separatist. REUTERS

