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NATO intern suspected of spying to remain in jail in Belgium after appeal

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 - A Canadian NATO intern arrested in Belgium on suspicion of espionage will remain in jail pending an appeal against a court order to free her and place her under electronic monitoring, prosecutors said on Thursday.

At the time of her arrest in July, prosecutors said the woman worked at NATO's military headquarters near the city of Mons and was a Canadian national of Chinese origin suspected of espionage on behalf of a third country.

The federal prosecutor's office said it had launched the appeal against the court ruling made on Tuesday. A court is due to examine the appeal in early December and then rule on whether to maintain the pre-trial detention, it added.

Sources familiar with the investigation have told Reuters the suspect, identified as Claire Z, was a woman in her 30s and that investigators suspect the activity was linked to China.

The woman has not responded to messages sent to social media accounts believed to belong to her. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese embassy in Brussels has not responded to an emailed request for comment.

NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe alerted Belgian intelligence services after staff observed behaviour that raised concerns, the prosecutor's office said at the time.

A SHAPE spokesperson previously said there was no indication the case had affected NATO's operational readiness, command structure or ongoing missions. REUTERS