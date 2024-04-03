NATO countries to start planning new Ukraine aid structures, Stoltenberg says

BRUSSELS - NATO countries have not yet taken a decision on the structure of future aid for Ukraine, but agreed on Wednesday to move forward with planning on the matter, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Today we didn't take any final decisions on what format we will establish, but we agreed to initiate planning," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The ministers met to discuss how to put military support for Ukraine on a long-term footing, including a proposal for a 100 billion euro ($107 billion) five-year fund and a plan seen as a way to "Trump-proof" aid for Kyiv.