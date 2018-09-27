Najib's wife questioned again by anti-graft officials

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, arriving at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday morning. Madam Rosmah, who was accompanied by her lawyer, left the complex af
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, arriving at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday morning. Madam Rosmah, who was accompanied by her lawyer, left the complex after nearly 13 hours, at around 10.40pm. She was questioned by investigators over matters linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal and money laundering, local media said, quoting officials. She told reporters as she was leaving: "I am okay, Alhamdulillah (Allah be praised)." On June 5, she had spent five hours at the MACC over a probe into SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

