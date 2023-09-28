Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from January 1, 2024

Mr Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, said the territory would dissolve all state institutions on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
30 min ago

MOSCOW - The president of Armenia's self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

The self-declared republic will cease to exist from that day, the decree said.

The announcement comes after Azerbaijan’s lightning victory in a military operation against the breakaway region in September.

More than half of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who lived in the enclave have since fled to Armenia. REUTERS

