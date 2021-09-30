N. Korea test-fired hypersonic missile, says state media

SEOUL • North Korea test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile this week, state news media KCNA reported yesterday, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy such an advanced weapons system.

The new missile launched by North Korea added a weapon of "great strategic significance" to the country's arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency said yesterday, regarding the test a day earlier.

The state media released a photograph of a rocket that weapon experts said appeared to be a modified version of an intercontinental ballistic missile first launched in 2017, with what looked to be a winged glider perched on top.

The ballistic missile flew a relatively short distance of 200km on Tuesday morning, according to the South Korean military, making it difficult for weapons experts to verify the hypersonic claims.

References by Pyongyang to a weapon's "strategic" value usually indicate it is intended to be armed with a nuclear warhead.

While ballistic missiles are typically "hypersonic" - travelling in excess of five times the speed of sound - North Korea is referring to the use of high-speed gliders to carry warheads past missile defences. Leader Kim Jong Un earlier this year cited such technology as a goal while outlining a broad expansion of nuclear forces that could both threaten the United States mainland and American allies Japan and South Korea.

South Korea's military said it believed the hypersonic weapon was still in an "early stage" of development and would take a considerable amount of time before any practical deployment.

"South Korea and US assets are capable of detecting and intercepting the missile," the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff added in a message sent yesterday to reporters.

The latest missile was fired from the northern province of Jagang at around 6.40am on Tuesday and landed in waters to the east, South Korea's military said.

Its trajectory - rising about 30km into the atmosphere - took it on a different flight course from missiles that North Korea has tested over the past two years.

ON DIFFERENT LEVELS The North's hypersonic gliding vehicle technology is not comparable with those of the US, Russia or China and, for now, seems to aim for a short range that can target South Korea or Japan. PROFESSOR CHANG YOUNG-KEUN , a missile specialist at the Korea Aerospace University in South Korea.

"National defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and also its technical specifications, including the guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead," KCNA said yesterday.

BALL IN PYONGYANG'S COURT We are waiting to hear back from Pyongyang. We have made a number of approaches... and proposed dialogues on a wide range of topics. MR SUNG KIM, the United States' special envoy for North Korea, saying that Washington will continue diplomatic efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

The test was observed by Mr Pak Jong Chon, a Politburo member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Professor Chang Young-keun, a missile specialist at the Korea Aerospace University in South Korea, said the North's test of the hypersonic gliding vehicle (HGV) was likely a failure, given that the flight was clocked at Mach 2.5, citing reported assessment by South Korean military intelligence.

"The North's HGV technology is not comparable with those of the US, Russia or China and, for now, seems to aim for a short range that can target South Korea or Japan," Prof Chang said.

The latest test-fire came just days after Ms Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, reached out to South Korea for the second time in as many days.

She said Pyongyang would consider taking part in another summit and declaring an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War if Seoul adopted a less hostile policy.

Mr Sung Kim, the US special envoy for North Korea, said the latest launch was "destabilising" and posed a regional threat, but Washington would continue diplomatic efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

"We are waiting to hear back from Pyongyang. We have made a number of approaches... and proposed dialogues on a wide range of topics," he told a virtual forum from Jakarta where he serves as US ambassador to Indonesia.

The test could mean the North is entering an accelerating race involving the US, Russia and China to deploy such a weapon.

The US on Monday said it had tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013.

In July, Russia successfully tested a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG