N. Korea fires missile ahead of US V-P's visit to region

SEOUL -North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile, marking a return to provocations, with US Vice-President Kamala Harris due to arrive in the region and as an American aircraft carrier group prepares for naval exercises with South Korea.

The launch on Sunday was its first since shooting off its single-day record of eight at the start of June.

At least one short-range ballistic missile was fired from Taechon, about 100km north of Pyongyang, towards waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

The missile reached an altitude of about 60km and flew about 600km, said its Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said it splashed down outside of the country's exclusive economic zone after flying on an unusual trajectory.

The flight path provided by South Korea would be consistent with a North Korean short-range ballistic missile.

The launch comes as the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group arrived in South Korea to its first combined naval exercises in about five years later this week.

Ms Harris will be in Tokyo this week to attend former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "had his cross hairs" on the USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea and Ms Harris' upcoming visit, and "probably viewed these events as an opportunity to remind his neighbours of his existence and importantly, the ongoing weapons development", said Ms Soo Kim, a policy analyst at Rand Corp who previously worked at the US Central Intelligence Agency.

North Korea has a habit of timing its provocations to political events. The latest launch also takes place about a month after the United States and South Korea held Ulchi Freedom Shield - their biggest joint military exercise in about five years.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters that the country "is maintaining its readiness posture".

For decades, North Korea has denounced joint drills as a prelude to an invasion, and it typically does not comment on its launches until at least a day after the fact - if at all.

South Korea convened its National Security Council after the missile launch. Its presidential office condemned the test and said in a statement that it was a "clear violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of the ballistic missile launch.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilising impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programmes," it said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

So far in 2022, Mr Kim has fired off more ballistic missiles than in any other year of his decade in power. He has tested rockets designed to evade US-operated interceptors, increasing the threat of a credible nuclear strike against the US and its allies in Asia.

The US, Japan and South Korea have said North Korea may be looking to soon conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 as it seeks to miniaturise warheads for potential tactical strikes and build more powerful weapons for its missiles that could carry a warhead to the US mainland.

North Korea may also be preparing to fire off its first submarine-launched ballistic missile in several months, Yonhap News Agency reported, saying South Korea's military has spotted activities presumed to be preparations for such an event.

"Though he has yet to deal the nuclear card, Kim is also aware that he needs to pick his cards wisely to yield a desired outcome," Rand's Ms Kim said. "It seems for the time being that the short-range missile test may suffice, as it helps North Korea stay relevant and reminds us that the nuclear issue still needs to be addressed."

Any display of weapons in Mr Kim's nuclear arsenal would serve as a reminder of the pressing security problems posed by Pyongyang that have simmered as US President Joe Biden's administration focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The latest missile test comes days after North Korea denied it sold weapons to Russia in an unusually direct statement, and blasted the US over "rumours" that it was aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

