Myanmar's influencers

Protesters in Naypyitaw on Thursday demanding the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Pro-military supporters hurling projectiles at residents in Yangon on Feb 25. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A demonstrator fleeing as the military advanced to disperse protesters in Yangon on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester flashing a three-finger salute in Yangon on Wednesday. The salute stems from the popular The Hunger Games movies. In recent years, it has been adopted by protesters against authoritarian rule in Asia.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A soldier in Yangon on Feb 15 during an anti-coup protest. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nineteen-year-old protester Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, taking cover before she was shot in the head in Mandalay on Wednesday as police opened fire to disperse protesters. PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in Yangon on Thursday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Myanmar citizens in New Delhi burning a poster of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing during a protest on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Protests and violent crackdowns have claimed dozens of lives and brought Myanmar to a standstill one month after a military coup. The Straits Times examines how key stakeholders inside and outside the country could influence its future.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 06, 2021, with the headline 'Myanmar's influencers'. Subscribe
Topics: 