BANGKOK, Nov 20 - Myanmar's foreign ministry said on Friday that a ruling by the United Nations' highest court that found the country's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority "came as a great disappointment".

"It should be noted that the judgment of the court was delivered with dissenting opinions and was therefore not decided unanimously," the ministry said in a statement.

Thursday's ruling by the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar's military carried mass executions, sexual violence and arson against Rohingya in Rakhine State.

"..the counterterrorism actions conducted in northern Rakhine State during 2016-2018 were not carried out with genocidal intent but instead were limited in scope and duration, lasting only a matter of days, and were undertaken in direct response to widespread terrorist attacks," the ministry said. REUTERS