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Myanmar plans April by-election, including in conflict areas

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Nov 6 - Myanmar's military-appointed election commission has scheduled by-elections for April next year to fill dozens of parliamentary seats, state media said on Friday, including in areas impacted by a protracted civil war.

• The contest for vacant seats in 55 constituencies will be held on April 4, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported

• The vote follows a general election held in December and January that was won overwhelmingly by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party in the absence of any viable opposition

• The election was criticised as a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries and led to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing becoming president

• The USDP currently controls 84% of the bicameral parliament

• Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million

• Several seats in the by-election will encompass townships in the Sagaing Region plus Chin and Shan states, where anti-military resistance forces have a strong presence

• Not included is restive Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, where the military is locked in fierce fighting with the rebel Arakan Army

• Voting in the general election was held in 692 constituencies, with 121 excluded as they were out of the military's control REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.