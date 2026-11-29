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Myanmar military strikes kill dozens in Rakhine and Kayah states, residents say

Nov 29 - Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire killed 49 people and wounded more than 90 in separate attacks on rebel-held territory in western Rakhine State and eastern Kayah State on Saturday, according to local residents and an aid worker.

The bombardments came just days after a deadly military strike in central Magway Region and around a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.

• A military fighter jet carried out two separate attacks on the town of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine State on Saturday, according to a local aid worker and the Arakan Army, a rebel group that controls the town

• It dropped two 500-pound bombs at around 4 p.m. and two more at 7:50 p.m. local time, the group's spokesperson said

• The local aid worker said the strikes killed about 28 civilians, including children and elderly residents, and wounded around 30 others

• In eastern Kayah State, also known as Karenni State, a combined military attack involving airstrikes, drones, and artillery struck the village of Mobye near the Shan State border on Saturday as residents and displaced people prepared to attend a wedding, according to local residents

• The midday assault killed 21 people, including kindergarten and first-grade schoolchildren, and wounded more than 60 others, local residents said

• In a statement, the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, the rebel-led de facto government in the region, condemned the attack as a war crime

• It urged the United Nations and the international community to take decisive action

• A military airstrike on a school compound in the central Magway Region on Thursday killed at least 30 people, including children

• Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war that has killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million

• Reuters could not independently verify the casualty figures or accounts of the strikes REUTERS