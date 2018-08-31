Myanmar dam breach floods villages, major highway

SWAR CREEK DAM (Myanmar) • As many as 85 villages were flooded in Myanmar after a dam failed, unleashing waters that blocked a major highway and forced more than 63,000 people from their homes, a staterun newspaper said yesterday.

The disaster spotlights safety concerns about dams in South-east Asia after last month's collapse of a hydroelectric dam in neighbouring Laos that displaced thousands of people and killed at least 27.

Firefighters, troops and officials launched a desperate rescue effort on Wednesday after the spillway of an irrigation dam burst at Swar creek in central Myanmar, sending a torrent of water through villages and the nearby towns of Swar and Yedashe.

By yesterday morning, the water was receding, but two people remained missing and were feared to have been washed away, said Mr Min Thu, deputy administrator of Yedashe.

"People whose villages are on higher ground are preparing to go back to their villages," he said.

The ruptured spillway had flooded 85 villages, affecting more than 63,000 people and submerging a section of highway, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

Traffic between Myanmar's major cities of Yangon and Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, was disrupted after the flooding damaged a bridge on the highway linking the cities.

THE DAMAGE

85 Villages flooded by the ruptured spillway. 63,000 Number of people affected.

Work was under way yesterday to repair the dam, where the water level had dropped by several metres, exposing sandy banks.

A priority was to get as much water into the reservoir as possible before the dry season, when it is needed for irrigation, said Mr Kaung Myat Thein, an irrigation official at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.

He said a probe would seek the cause of the dam breach.

"The retaining wall of the spillway sank into the foundation about 4 to 5ft (1.2-1.5m), causing the flooding, but the main dam is intact," he added.

Days before the breach, authorities had given the all-clear to the dam, which can hold 267 million cubic m of water, despite residents' concerns about overspill, state-run media have said.

Mr Kaung Myat Thein said the dam was regularly inspected and a spillway collapse could not have been predicted. "We could not know one day before, one hour before," he said.

As floodwaters receded, elders gathered at Oo Yin Hmu, a village of about 1,000 people only a few kilometres downstream from the dam, to review the damage.

Padi fields stretching from the edge of the village were inundated. It would be years before they could be planted with rice again, said 45-year-old farmer Zaw Zaw.

Residents ran to higher ground to escape the floodwaters, he said, but many lost their homes and possessions and were expected to ask the regional government for compensation.

"My house was at the northern part of the village and all houses in the northern part didn't survive," said Ms Pan Ei Phyu, 24, a villager who escaped with her family, buffalos and cows.

"All of my farmland is turned into mud now. I don't have land or anything else anymore. I don't know what to do."

REUTERS