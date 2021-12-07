THE BIG STORY

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has had her jail sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the military-appointed government. She was earlier sentenced to four years' jail for inciting dissent and breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules.

WORLD

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will conduct a sweeping review of the country's defence policy amid a volatile security climate. Other priorities listed during his policy speech include fortifying the economy against inflation by ensuring that wages were raised to protect livelihoods and boost consumption.

WORLD

China has called on the United States to stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to avoid hurting bilateral ties. It also said China will take countermeasures . CNN reported that the US boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the Games. Australia and Canada are also reportedly considering diplomatic boycotts.

OPINION

The significance of the first Asean-Russian naval exercise should not be exaggerated. Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says it is an effort by Russia to become a serious player in Asia and the Pacific. Moscow has yet to derive many advantages from this delicate game, but it is determined to pursue this direction.

SINGAPORE

The mental stress of coping with Covid-19 has hit youth who face changing routines, isolation, being around stressed parents, and fear of the virus. This is on top of difficulties with studies, and relationships with friends and family. Calls to helplines at social service agencies have increased since the pandemic began.

SINGAPORE

Engineering and architecture students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design will design and build a library made from cardboard and felt (above) in Bukit Panjang. The project aims to encourage recycling of used books, and give underprivileged families more reading options.