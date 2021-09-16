THE BIG STORY

Job vacancies in Singapore rose to a seasonally adjusted all-time high of 92,100 in June, driven by demand for manpower in growth sectors and the difficulty of filling posts on account of border restrictions. At the same time, tighter Covid-19 curbs in the second quarter of the year also saw retrenchments rise slightly.

A commercial facility that produces chicken products through cell culture instead of slaughter has begun operations in Singapore. The facility by Esco Aster, a contract development and manufacturing organisation, was given approval and started production of cell-cultured chicken in July - a world first.

China's Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian province, which has reported 152 local cases in five days, has prompted cities to issue travel warnings, though the state media warned against imposing blanket travel curbs. The travel warnings come ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct 1.

A man was so intent on dining at a restaurant amid the Covid-19 pandemic that he allegedly forged a doctor's memorandum, purportedly showing that he was fully vaccinated. This is believed to be the first reported case of a person being charged over forging a vaccination document in an attempt to dine-in.

They were immigrants who became titans of industry and philanthropists in their own right. Now, the legacies endowed by some of Singapore's richest tycoons - the Lee, Lien, and Shaw foundations - continue to be some of the biggest givers here. A report found all three were among Singapore's 10 biggest philanthropic foundations.

New private home sales fell close to 24 per cent last month after hitting a six-month high in July, as some buyers held off due to the virus restrictions and developers pared back new launches. But sales remained relatively strong despite the month-on-month drop to 1,215 units last month from 1,591 units in July.