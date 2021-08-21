THE BIG STORY

Umno has reclaimed Malaysia's premiership just three years after a shock election defeat that ended decades of uninterrupted rule since independence. The King confirmed yesterday that the grand old party's vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be the ninth prime minister after a meeting lasting less than two hours with other state rulers.

Travel agents are putting together itineraries for Germany after receiving inquiries on tour packages for the European nation. This comes after Singapore on Thursday announced the first quarantine-free leisure travel arrangement in almost 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

SINGAPORE

Giant panda Jia Jia has not been eating well since she gave birth last week, but that is normal for new panda mothers, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore said yesterday.

It added that her carers have been giving her electrolytes and glucose solution via syringe to boost her energy to ensure she remains well hydrated.

WORLD

Thailand surpassed one million coronavirus cases yesterday, with 97 per cent of them recorded in the past five months as the country struggles to boost vaccinations. Despite a slight decrease in the number of hospitalised patients, the country's medical infrastructure is still under great pressure.

BUSINESS

Shophouse transactions are hitting new highs, fuelled by the limited stock of conservation properties, low interest rates and strong demand from local and foreign investors. Cushman & Wakefield noted that sales hit $1 billion by Aug 5, surpassing the $900 million level reached in 2019 and again last year.

SPORT

Para powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli (above) has been dreaming of competing at the upcoming Paralympics for months. But these days, her dream is giving her nightmares. ST speaks to Aini, who will be the first Singaporean to take part in the sport at the Paralympics, about her gruelling journey.