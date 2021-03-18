THE BIG STORY

Causes of three-line MRT breakdown determined

A cut in the insulation layer of a power cable along the Tuas West Extension and a rusted component in a circuit breaker led to the massive three-line rail breakdown last year, which affected about 123,000 commuters. This was the conclusion of a months-long forensic investigation.







Eight shot dead at three Atlanta massage parlours

Eight people were shot dead at three massage parlours in the Atlanta area in Georgia state on Tuesday, raising fears that the crimes may have targeted people of Asian descent. Six of the victims were Asian and two were white, according to law enforcement officials. All but one were women.







Malaysia to impose MCO only in some localities

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the movement control order (MCO) will be imposed only in localities with more Covid-19 cases. He also announced government grants, subsidies and economic programmes worth RM20 billion (S$6.5 billion) to stimulate the economy.

Coroner warns of driver fatigue after fatal crash

Hours after an overnight flight to New Zealand, a Singaporean couple hired a camper van and drove off. After less than three hours of driving, they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on a highway. A New Zealand coroner warned of the dangers of fatigue in driving, as evidenced by the fatal crash.







Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first

Uber on Tuesday said it is granting its British drivers worker status, with benefits including a minimum wage - a world first for the US ride-hailing giant. Weeks after a top court ruling that could shake up Britain's wider "gig economy" of 5.5 million people, Uber said its drivers would also get holiday pay and a pension.







Female trailblazers in Oscar spotlight

After nominating just five women for Best Director in its 93-year history, the Oscars are considering Chloe Zhao (above) for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman - the first time two female film-makers are up for the award. The films open in Singapore today.