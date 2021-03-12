THE BIG STORY

Beijing gives nod to tighten HK electoral rules

Chinese lawmakers yesterday voted nearly unanimously to change Hong Kong's electoral system in yet another move that demonstrates Beijing's tightening control over the city. Deputies at the National People's Congress, or China's Parliament, passed the proposal with 2,895 votes in favour, none against and one abstaining.

Local firms can go green while growing green

Local waste management company 800 Super, which is expanding its business into Cambodia, has developed a competitive edge by going "green". "This is a very nice model of how we envisage our businesses going green and growing green in the process," said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing during a visit to the firm.

SINGAPORE

Unity staff being trained to spot signs of family violence

Several hundred retail assistants across 71 Unity stores and pharmacies will be trained by next month to spot signs of family violence, to make it easier for victims and the community to file reports or seek help.

This is the next phase in an initiative by Unity to work with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to strengthen community detection.

SPORT

SPL defending champions tap J-League talent pool

J-League talent will feature strongly in Albirex Niigata's Singapore Premier League title defence, with six of their 13 new signings from the Japanese system. The most promising player could be winger Kuraba Kondo, who played 11 games in the J3 League with Cerezo Osaka Under-23s in the last two seasons.

BUSINESS

Study to examine impact of remote working on retail

The rise of remote working worldwide may have a long-term impact on the hiring needs of Singapore's retail sector, as businesses may soon have part of their workforce based in another country. This is one of the key trends that will be examined as part of a wider manpower study on the retail sector here.

LIFE

Spice up your weekend with these events

The Straits Times’ dining and entertainment guide takes a look at a wide range of activities to fill your weekend. They include an arts event that allows you to see Singapore neighbourhoods through new eyes, heritage food that makes the old new again, the latest Netflix dramas and a local Must-reads concert.