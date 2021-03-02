THE BIG STORY

S'pore calls for halt to use of lethal force in Myanmar

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday called on all parties in Myanmar to find a way to return to the path of democratic transition, after an escalation in violence saw at least 18 people killed on Sunday. He also warned that prolonged instability would have serious consequences for Myanmar, Asean and the region.

WORLD

Philippines starts vaccine drive amid supply woes

The Philippines yesterday began the biggest and most crucial inoculation drive in its history, seeking to push back a pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of more than 12,000 Filipinos. The government is seeking to overcome supply woes and a lack of support for its vaccination programme.

WORLD

Trump hints he may run for White House in 2024

Former US president Donald Trump was the star turn at the Conservative Political Action Conference annual meeting's final day on Sunday in Florida. He attacked the handful of Republicans who have turned against him and dropped big teasers that he may run for the White House again in 2024.

SINGAPORE

Doctor claims trial over four molestation charges

Anaesthesiologist Yeo Sow Nam a director of a clinic at the two Mount Elizabeth hospitals, claimed trial yesterday over four charges of molesting a woman in 2017. Court documents said Yeo, 52, allegedly performed acts such as gripping the woman's breasts with his hands and squeezing her waist with his hand.

SINGAPORE

Transformation of SAF still on track amid pandemic

The transformation of the Singapore Armed Forces into a new-generation defence force by 2040 remains on track despite the pandemic, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in Parliament yesterday during the debate on the budget for the Ministry of Defence. Mindef's annual budget will climb 12.7 per cent to $15.36 billion.

BUSINESS

S'pore among top places for investment property

Singapore has become one of the world's most sought-after locations for buying investment homes as its safe-haven reputation has been further strengthened by successfully managing the coronavirus pandemic and supporting businesses, according to Knight Frank's Wealth Report.