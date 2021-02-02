THE BIG STORY

Myanmar's military detains Suu Kyi and seizes power

Myanmar's military seized power and declared a year-long state of emergency yesterday, after detaining democratically elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other ruling party officials. Ms Suu Kyi urged her supporters to "protest against the coup" through a message on her party's Facebook page.

Changes to law limit use of TraceTogether data

Contact tracing data is reserved strictly for the fight against Covid-19 and investigations into the most serious crimes, under proposed legal changes that will override all other legislation. The proposed law follows an outcry after it emerged that the police could obtain TraceTogether data for criminal inquiries.

HK extends social distancing measures until after CNY

Hong Kong will extend social distancing measures for a further two weeks until after the Chinese New Year holiday and will impose stricter testing rules when cases of Covid-19 are detected. The measures will remain in place until Feb 17. The move comes as mainland China also introduced curbs for Chinese New Year to try to prevent further outbreaks.

India doubles healthcare spending in annual budget

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman more than doubled healthcare spending, to 2.23 trillion rupees (S$40.6 billion), in India's annual budget. Ms Sitharaman, who carried a tablet wrapped in a bright red envelope instead of the traditional red ledger, announced a 137 per cent increase in spending on health and wellness.

Three years' jail for woman who abused family friend

A woman who joined her family members in abusing a mildly intellectually disabled friend so severely that she almost died was sentenced yesterday to three years' jail and ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation to the victim. Hasniza Ismail, 40, was the fourth person linked to the horrific abuse to be dealt with in court.

Resellers using new ways to mass book venues

Recreational sportsmen who cannot secure venue bookings and resort to paying exorbitant prices to resellers have found that these third parties are using three methods to foil them. They not only book multiple slots and hire others via tech platforms to make bookings, but also use bots to mass book venues.