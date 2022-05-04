Musk's vision for Twitter set to face reality check in Asia

NEW YORK • For all the furore about which way Mr Elon Musk might tilt US political discourse after getting the keys to Twitter, his biggest challenges may emerge across the Pacific.

Asia, home to more than half the world's population, is Twitter's biggest growth opportunity and arguably a far thornier challenge.

If the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire makes good on promises to scrap censorship, he will encounter a plethora of perplexing regulations wielded by sometimes authoritarian governments pushed to the limits by a horde of first-time Internet users.

The numbers alone suggest that Mr Musk's biggest headaches lie abroad.

Twitter's monetisable daily active users numbered 179 million internationally - dwarfing the 38 million in the United States in 2021, according to its latest annual report.

As a public company, Twitter has repeatedly emphasised it must abide by local regulations.

Once it is a private concern controlled by the world's richest man, Mr Musk will personally shoulder responsibility for navigating that thicket - and the fallout if he fails.

"Asia has the potential to make or break the new Twitter," said Mr J. J. Rose, a contributor to Australia's non-partisan Lowy Institute think-tank. "It will depend on how he approaches it if can harness it for his free speech aims."

Although Twitter is officially banned in China, the country will still demand a lot of Mr Musk's attention. An obvious point is that China is tremendously important for Tesla, the key source of Mr Musk's wealth. And as the world's biggest electric-vehicle market as well as a supplier of Tesla batteries, China is essential to the healthy growth of the centrepiece of Mr Musk's business empire.

The billionaire will certainly face pressures - implicit or explicit - to fine-tune Twitter's policies to please Beijing. A pressing issue is how Twitter handles China's efforts to spread propaganda globally on the platform.

Bots are another matter. China has used automated and anonymous accounts to distribute the government's messages, leading Twitter to remove over 170,000 accounts in 2020 for "spreading geopolitical narratives favourable to the Communist Party".

Mr Musk has pledged to "defeat the spam bots or die trying!" and sounds determined to keep taking on the fake accounts.

India is another high-stakes market for Twitter: there are half a billion Internet users in the country and another half-billion getting online. The social media platform plays a role in India's online discourse similar to that in the US: The country's political leaders use Twitter to get their messages out, which are then relayed across TV and news networks.

But the New Delhi government has insisted on far more control than Washington has ever been able to exert.

Tensions in the relationship spiked during farmer protests in the country in 2020 and 2021 as Twitter and the government clashed over what sort of speech would be tolerated on the social media platform.

When farmers' groups demanded the repeal of certain laws that they said favoured corporate-run farms, they took to the streets and social media, including Twitter, to make their case.

The Indian government insisted that the San Francisco-based company take down posts critical of its actions - and Twitter at first refused to comply.

Indian authorities then threatened to jail the company's executives, which prompted Twitter to permanently suspend more than 500 accounts and block access to hundreds more.

It was a direct example of how support for "free speech" can clash with government edicts and legal compliance.

The issue is hardly limited to India. Nearby Sri Lanka restricted social media access in anticipation of protests last month, while Myanmar's military junta last year disrupted Internet access altogether in its push to quell opposition.

Researchers found Twitter was the most-blocked social media platform globally last year - with a total 12,379 hours of outages.

The question to be answered over the coming years is how far Mr Musk will stick with his promises of freeing up Twitter - not just in the US, but also in the rest of the world.

"Musk has a globalist view and his business interests to date have tended to be fairly universal. But something like media requires a more nuanced approach when applied globally," said the Lowy Institute's Mr Rose.

BLOOMBERG