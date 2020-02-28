Mukhriz to remain as Menteri Besar in Kedah

ALOR SETAR • Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will remain as Kedah Menteri Besar despite his party leaving the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition earlier this week.

Mr Mukhriz said the Kedah Ruler has accepted the letters of support for him to continue helming the northern Malaysian state.

"The Kedah government now consists of PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and Pakatan Harapan. It's business as usual," he said at a press conference yesterday. He said PH and Bersatu representatives agreed to maintain the status quo of the present Kedah government.

The ongoing crisis was sparked when leaders of the PH coalition, including those from Mr Mukhriz's own Bersatu party, decided to join hands with opposition parties to call for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to stay in power until the next election instead of handing over power mid-term to Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim as agreed prior to PH winning the May 2018 election.

This led to the collapse of the PH coalition and days of frenzied horse-trading, as different sides tried to cobble together the 112 lawmakers needed to form a majority in Parliament.

Amid the chaos, Dr Mahathir, who is Mr Mukhriz's father, resigned, only to be appointed interim Prime Minister by Malaysia's King.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK