Mt Agung volcano erupts on Bali island

JAKARTA • Mount Agung on Indonesia's resort island of Bali erupted again early yesterday, spewing volcanic ash into the sky to a height of 2km, an official said.

The active volcano erupted at 3.21am and the thick ash column was blown to the south-west, causing a drizzle of volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bangli and Klunglung districts, said Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

No flights were grounded at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, Mr Sutopo said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The volcano's status remains on level three of four possible levels and the authorities continue to impose a 4km exclusion zone.

Two other volcanoes on Java island also continue to erupt. Mount Bromo in East Java and Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta remain on stand-by, with exclusion zones in place.

"...There is no need for the public to panic, as long as they remain outside the danger zone," Mr Sutopo said. Foreign climbers have attempted to climb Mount Agung, causing rescuers to scour the mountain in a bid to evacuate them. In its last eruption in 1963, over 1,100 people were killed.

