Most govts not resorting to extreme measures despite fresh waves

Covid-19 is again spreading fast across Asia and the rest of the world, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus mutates into even more infectious sub-variants.

But unlike how it was two years ago, the outbreaks are no longer triggering extreme measures such as lengthy lockdowns and border shutdowns.

Most of Asia's governments are instead sticking to reasonably strict health protocols, ramping up vaccination, and keeping a close eye on their hospitals.

An exception is China, which is still pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy and all the stringent measures that go with it.

Much of the rest of the world is also not reversing course, even as the ultra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants fuel fresh case surges.

The United States is focusing on rolling out booster shots, while some countries in Europe are rethinking their mask mandates, but nothing more beyond that.

Still, this new wave is throwing a spanner in the plans of many countries in Asia to finally put the pandemic behind them - to live with Covid-19.

Asia has been seeing spikes in Covid-19 cases since June, set off by sub-variants that emerged as governments began taking a more relaxed approach to the pandemic.

Indonesia saw Covid-19 cases soar more than sixfold within a four-week period alone ending on June 28, from a seven-day daily average of 266 new cases to 1,876. That was the highest increase in the world for that period.

Thailand is tallying about 2,000 new cases a day, but doctors say this figure does not include unreported infections detected at home with antigen rapid test kits.

New cases in the Philippines rose 60 per cent to more than 7,300 in the week ending on July 3. As in Thailand, the actual number may be much higher, as the government has halted mass testing.

India has been reporting more deaths, along with a growth in cases. It reported 112,456 new cases for the week ending on July 3, a jump of 21 per cent compared with the previous week, and 200 new deaths.

In South Korea, daily infection figures stayed above 18,000 cases for four consecutive days last week - double the previous week's average.

Japan, too, is seeing nascent signs of a seventh wave, with all 47 prefectures registering week-on-week increases in cases.

It is now recording infection numbers unseen in months. Tokyo recorded 9,482 cases yesterday, 21/2 times its tally last Sunday.

Governments in Asia are readying measures, just in case things get out of hand.

Jakarta and its surrounding satellites in neighbouring Banten and West Java provinces last week began imposing public activity restrictions that include limiting operations of companies, malls and restaurants to 75 per cent of their full capacity until Aug 1.

From July 17, Indonesia is also reinstating testing rules for travellers who have had only two shots.

Hospitals in Thailand have begun to sound the alarm.

Likewise, Japan is placing local governments and hospitals on alert. It is also looking at holding back on plans to reopen further to foreign tourists, just as the first tour groups on controlled itineraries start to arrive in the country.

South Korea's Health Ministry, meanwhile, is discussing counter-measures with medical experts that may include a return to social distancing.

India is reducing the gap between the second vaccine dose and a booster shot to six months from the nine months previously for all adults, after seeing a slow uptake of booster doses.

The pandemic picture in the US seems to have been remarkably stable, with the average number of confirmed cases per day hovering between 95,000 and 115,000. But that may be on the low side, as many states have stopped giving daily updates.

Yet the government is not lining up any big counter-measures, other than rolling out new vaccine formulas targeted at emerging subvariants.

Europe is also seeing a summertime surge. But while smaller nations like Cyprus and cities like Nice, in France, are reinstating indoor mask mandates and requiring masks to be worn on public transportation, most of the continent is carrying on with business as usual.

Governments across the globe are hoping that with the measures they now have in place, and with the Omicron sub-variants causing less severe disease than, for instance, the deadly Delta variant, things are likely to only get better despite the spikes in infection rates.

Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said last week the coronavirus "is here to stay". But she said the hope is that "eventually it will be as worrying as getting the flu".

"We just have to be more cautious," she said.

• With reports from Tan Tam Mei in Bangkok, Linda Yulisman in Jakarta, Walter Sim in Tokyo, Chang May Choon in Seoul and Debarshi Dasgupta in New Delhi