Two blocks of hostels at the Panalaban base camp in Sabah were opened yesterday, allowing more climbers to stay overnight before attempting to summit the 4,095m Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia's tallest mountain. The new lodgings will raise the number of climbers to 165 people a day, from 135 previously. The number was lowered from 194 people to 135 after the deadly 2015 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Mount Kinabalu, killing 18 people, including 10 Singaporeans.