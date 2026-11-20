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BEIJING, Nov 20 - Mongolia's parliament approved the resignation of Khurelsukh Ukhnaa as president on Thursday, two days after he asked to step down amid accusations by rivals of corruption, setting the stage for an early election.

Khurelsukh's resignation — which he said was to allow an investigation and clear his name — is the first time a sitting Mongolian president has quit before completing their term, and lifted the lid on political infighting in the coal-rich nation.

The opposition Democratic Party started calling for Khurelsukh to go after the capital's former mayor said in a livestream on his Facebook page on Saturday there was corruption involved in a railway project.

The ex-mayor, Nyambaatar Khishgee, is also a former justice minister and a member of a rival faction in the ruling Mongolian People's Party, with which Khurelsukh has long been affiliated.

"I will bring those who are defaming me before the relevant authorities and have my honour restored," Khurelsukh said during a press briefing announcing his resignation on Tuesday, according to the state Montsame news agency.

"I have never lied, stole or deceived anyone," he added.

His departure showed the depth of divisions and animosity in Mongolian politics, said Xu Tianchen, a senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"Not only is there intense hostility between the ruling Mongolian People's Party and the opposition Democratic Party, but there are also factional struggles within the Mongolian People's Party itself," Xu said.

Parliament, which under Mongolian law must approve the resignation of a president, did so with 96 of the 104 members present voting in favour, Montsame reported.

The State Great Khural assembly must now call an election in four months, with parliament speaker, Byambatsogt Sandag, exercising presidential powers in the meantime.

Anger over accusations of corruption has repeatedly boiled over into street protests in recent years.

In June 2025, then Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene stepped down after losing parliamentary support following corruption allegations that he denied.

His successor, Zandanshatar Gombojav, resigned in March 2026 amid a parliamentary boycott by the opposition party and mounting infighting within the MPP.

Khurelsukh himself also resigned as prime minister in 2021 following protests over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was elected president later that same year. REUTERS