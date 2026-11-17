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Mongolia’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa told a press conference he was being “falsely accused and defamed with allegations of extremely serious crimes”.

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia – Mongolia’s President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced his resignation on Nov 17 following corruption allegations and impeachment threats from the country’s opposition party.

His resignation announcement comes a day after the opposition Democratic Party issued a statement accusing him of graft and calling for him to step down or face impeachment in Parliament.

Khurelsukh told a press conference he was being “falsely accused and defamed with allegations of extremely serious crimes” and would resign in order to “restore my good name”.

“I believe that it is in the interests of justice for the Head of State to relinquish his duties and establish the truth,” he said.

“Therefore, I officially announce that I will relinquish the honourable duties of the president of Mongolia. I will refer those who have defamed my reputation to the relevant authorities and seek to restore my good name,” he added.

The Democratic Party had said on Monday that “this country has become deeply corrupt”, and called for senior government officials, including Khurelsukh, with links to graft allegations to resign and face investigation.

Khurelsukh denied wrongdoing, telling the press briefing: “I am someone who has never stolen from the people or the state during my time as president.”

“I have never lied or stolen. I have never deceived anyone,” he added.

Mongolia has grappled with months-long political turbulence, as well as infighting within the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP).

Lawmakers appointed in March the country’s third prime minister in under 12 months, following weeks of anti-corruption protests.

Thousands of young people demonstrated in the capital Ulaanbaatar, angry at wealthy elites and what they see as pervasive injustice.

Under Mongolian law, the Parliament’s speaker – Sandag Byambatsogt of the MPP – will assume presidential duties, and a presidential election must be organised within four months. AFP