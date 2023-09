JERUSALEM - Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been detained in Cyprus on a Romanian-issued warrant, a spokesperson for Steinmetz said on Sunday.

Steinmetz, according to a statement from the spokesperson, was detained on Thursday "during his arrival at the Larnaca airport, due to an European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Romanian authorities, which has already been canceled in various European countries, among them in Greece and Italy". REUTERS