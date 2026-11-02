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Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says

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Workers wearing jackets bearing the Naval Group logo at the company’s shipyard in Lorient, western France, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Workers wearing jackets bearing the Naval Group logo at the company’s shipyard in Lorient, western France, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Nov 2 - Military production for navies, including ships and submarines, has surged nearly 50% in value over the past two years, France's Naval Group said on Monday, as Western governments respond to threats from Russia and instability in the Middle East.

• Speaking at the opening of the Euronaval defence trade show in Paris, Naval Group CEO Pierre-Eric Pommellet cited a Euronaval study showing the value of naval military production rose to $122 billion in 2024-2025 from $82 billion two years earlier

• Pommellet said China led naval military construction in 2024-2025, ahead of the US

• Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and amid war in the Middle East, Western countries have been racing to modernise their fleets

• "For 30 years, many of us treated the sea as given, open, safe, free — a place where commerce just flowed." Pommellet said. "This era is now over"

• "Ukraine, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, the Gulf, Indo-Pacific, shadow fleets, cable cuts, drones, striking fires, missiles, mines, jamming — all at once, and it's all very visible to our people." he said, describing the threats facing navies

• Pommellet, who also chairs French naval industry association GICAN, called for closer cooperation among European and allied navies

• "Nobody needs a fleet alone any more. Naval programmes are increasingly European and international," he said

• "When several navies operate the same frigate on the same ship, the same systems, the same mission systems, the same logistics, everyone gains," he added REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.