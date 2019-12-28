Milestones and palace intrigue: Marital drama of Malaysian king and Russian beauty queen

When Sultan Muhammad V, who was proclaimed Malaysia's 15th king in December 2016, went on leave in early November last year, it was supposedly to rest "following treatment".

Then came reports of a secret wedding between the Malaysian king and a Russian former beauty queen, Ms Oksana Voevodina. These rumours were neither confirmed nor denied by the palace.

Speculation was still rife when two months later, in January, the Sultan, 50, resigned as king, becoming the first monarch in Malaysia's history to abdicate.

The marriage had never received official confirmation, but Ms Voevodina, 27, started posting on Instagram in June photos of her life with the Sultan.

In a video in July, she said: "I want to be the last person in his life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life."

It was not to be. The Malaysian media later that month began reporting that the couple, who had wed in Moscow on June 7 last year, had divorced, and the Sultan's lawyer confirmed the couple had split on June 22 this year.

Why it matters

The relationship ruffled feathers - and is likely to have played a key role in the abdication. While nothing bars a monarch from marrying a foreigner, The Straits Times reported that other rulers were uneasy with the possible coronation of Ms Voevodina as queen.

Sultan Muhammad did not state his reasons for giving up the throne, but royal observers cited speculation about his marriage to Ms Voevodina, who was Miss Moscow 2015, as a factor.

She had reportedly converted to Islam, but salacious stories and images of her scantily clad and modelling lingerie tarnished the Sultan's image among conservative Muslims, who make up the vast majority of his home state of Kelantan.

The abdication also meant the routine process to pick the country's king became shrouded in intrigue and behind-the-scenes lobbying. Pahang's Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin was installed as the 16th king on July 31.

What lies ahead

The marriage may be over, but not the drama. After news of the divorce broke, Ms Voevodina told Britain's Daily Mail in an interview that she had to pawn her £200,000 (S$352,000) wedding ring after her husband left her when she was four months pregnant.

The Sultan's lawyers countered that the article contained "untrue and false" allegations, saying "a significant and generous sum of money including but not limited to monies to pay for her medical fees and living expenses" had been proposed to her, on the condition that she "preserves and protects His Royal Highness' privacy". They added that Ms Voevodina had declined the proposal.

Last month, she posted on Instagram a photo of a boy she said was her son with the Sultan. She told the Daily Mail the Sultan had told her that children were "our legacy". She added: "But how can it be his legacy if he has never seen him in his life?"

She has said she is willing to let her son, Ismail Leon, take a DNA test to prove his paternity.