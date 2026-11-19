MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that she is aiming to reach a new trade agreement with the US in her next meeting with President Donald Trump.

Sheinbaum met with Trump earlier this week on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, and said the pair agreed to meet again at the G20 Summit in Miami in December.

The Mexican leader and Trump are "hoping to see if it's possible to close a deal between the United States and Mexico" at the upcoming meeting, Sheinbaum said during a press conference in Shenzhen, without providing further details.

She also touted progress in talks with the US to reduce tariffs on vehicles, steel and aluminum.

Mexico, whose economy is deeply intertwined with that of its northern neighbor, is seeking relief from US tariffs. Washington declined in July to extend the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement for another 16-year term.

Sheinbaum also said Mexico was interested in bolstering its relationship with China — after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen — but stressed that it would not harm her country's ties with the US.

"It's a new era — an era of cooperation that will allow us to improve our relationship and learn from China," she said. "It is not going to affect Mexico's relationship with the United States." REUTERS