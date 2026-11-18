SHENZHEN – Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s move to join the masses in economy class on a flight to the APEC summit in Shenzhen has struck a chord with the Chinese internet.

A hashtag about her arrival has been seen 10 million times on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to one Weibo user posting under the handle Signal and Noise 001, fellow passengers on a Mexico City-Shenzhen flight operated by China Southern Airlines confirmed that Sheinbaum was seated in 33B – an ordinary economy seat towards the rear of the plane.

A Mexican diplomat familiar with the matter said the president flew in economy class on the China Southern Airlines flight from Mexico City, staying on the plane during a technical stopover in Tijuana for a total travel time of around 21 hours.

The Mexican embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheinbaum’s X feed shows a video of her being welcomed at Shenzhen airport by a military guard and a dancing troupe dressed in pink. Rather than being greeted as she stepped off a plane, she is seen arriving on an airport bus.

In 2023, Sheinbaum’s predecessor and mentor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sold Mexico’s presidential jet at a loss to the government of Tajikistan. AMLO, who famously rarely left Mexico and disdained foreign summits, put the jet up for sale as soon as he took office in 2018.

Sheinbaum’s public appeal in China comes despite her embrace of a crackdown on a wide range of Chinese imports with trade duties, a decision that provoked a sharp rebuke from Beijing. It came as US President Donald Trump pressured countries in the Americas under his so-called Donroe Doctrine to assert US dominance over the Western hemisphere.

Sheinbaum is set to meet Trump while both leaders are in Shenzhen.

“In business circles, Mexico is seen as being pressured into taking decisions that are against China,” said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, managing director for Ankura China Advisors based in Beijing. “Even so, Sheinbaum is well received in China.”

Montufar-Helu, who is originally from Mexico, said Sheinbaum’s popularity mirrors a general increase in awareness of his country in China, from Mexican food to celebrating Mexican holidays like The Day of the Dead. The latter saw a boom in popularity in China following the 2017 release of Pixar’s animated film Coco, about a young Mexican boy who accidentally enters the Land of the Dead.

Sheinbaum met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Nov 17, when the fellow G20 leaders discussed strengthening trade and increasing Mexican exports to China. She described the meeting as “very cordial” and said the two countries discussed cooperation in areas such as trains, vehicles, agriculture, tourism and health. BLOOMBERG