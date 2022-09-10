Metaverse craze hits Asia, with cities and companies chasing after a $1.1 trillion pie

In the new digital world dubbed the metaverse, you can do everything you do in real life and more - as an avatar.

From gaming and shopping to socialising, going on vacations, and even buying land, you can do it all from the comfort of your home, donning virtual reality (VR) headsets for the ultimate experience.

The metaverse has been a huge buzzword since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta last November to usher in the new tech wave.

