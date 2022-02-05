Medical aid rushed to Pacific island nations as cases surge

SYDNEY • Pacific island nations that are some of the last places in the world to be hit by the Covid-19 virus pandemic are recording a growing number of cases, prompting a rush to provide vaccines, medical teams and food aid.

Concern about the detection of the coronavirus in tsunami-hit Tonga has been heightened by thousands of infections sweeping neighbouring Pacific islands.

In the Solomon Islands, an outbreak of the Delta strain with 2,357 cases has overwhelmed the health system, aid agencies say.

Australia has sent four military flights to the Solomon Islands over the past two weeks with a medical team, vaccines and emergency food for hospital patients as well as tens of thousands of households.

Ms Katie Greenwood, head of delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross Pacific, said cases had taken off rapidly in the Solomon Islands, where just 11 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated.

"Fragile health systems get overwhelmed very quickly," she said.

The Solomon Islands government has reported 21 deaths from Covid-19 and imposed restrictions on movements.

Professor Transform Aqorau of Solomon Islands National University said the capital Honiara has been shut off, causing a scarcity of fresh food, and he had been eating from one plant in his garden.

He credited essential workers for keeping the electricity and water running, despite increasing numbers of staff testing positive and needing to isolate.

The rush for vaccination had also caused crowding and widespread disobedience of social distancing rules, he added.

Vaccination sites were closed from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus to health workers and the public, the health ministry said, adding that it would re-strategise distribution.