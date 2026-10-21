Man accused of ramming car into Australian lawmaker to face three charges in court

Members of the police stand guard at the crime scene of a vehicle attack on Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in Wangaratta, Australia, October 19, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a video. Australian Broadcasting Corporation/via REUTERS

SYDNEY, Oct 21 - The man who allegedly rammed his car into Australian lawmaker Helen Haines outside her electoral office will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with three offences, in an attack authorities say was deliberate.

Doctors had to amputate one of Haines' legs after the alleged attacker struck her twice with his car in Wangaratta on Monday, Australian media and officials said.

Haines, an independent lawmaker who has championed causes including climate change and regional housing, remained in critical condition. She had worked in nursing, midwifery and academia before being elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, which she retained in both 2022 and 2025.

Anti-terrorism police are among the agencies investigating the incident. While police allege the attack was "targeted," they have said they believe it was an isolated incident.

The alleged attacker, 43, was arrested at the scene and charged on Tuesday with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official. He is set to appear at the Magistrates' Court in Wangaratta, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) northeast of Melbourne.

While the motive has yet to be revealed, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday described the attack as clearly a "violent incident," having earlier linked it to a domestic climate of ugly, polarised political debate.

"It's a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago," Albanese told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

Violent attacks on politicians are rare in Australia, where federal lawmakers, state leaders and even prime ministers are often seen shopping, grabbing coffee or attending community events with relatively little security.

But concerns about politicians' safety have grown in recent years amid rising political polarisation, online abuse and threats against elected officials, prompting calls for greater protections while preserving the accessibility that has long characterised Australian politics. REUTERS