Malaysia's royal rulers set to meet to discuss virus crisis

The heads of Malaysia's nine royal households are set to hold an emergency meeting on June 16 to discuss the country's Covid-19 crisis, according to senior political and royal household sources.

The sources said this session will be preceded by separate private discussions this week between the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, and leaders of registered political parties to get feedback on the government's handling of the pandemic.

Royal household sources told The Straits Times that the rulers' meeting at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur was decided a few days ago, owing to the worsening Covid-19 crisis, stumbles in the vaccination campaign, and growing calls to end the state of emergency and allow Parliament to convene.

"This is not a Conference of Rulers session but a special emergency meeting," said a source close to one royal household.

A scheduled Conference of Rulers meeting on Feb 24 was cancelled at the last minute because of restrictions under a movement control order that was in force at the time. The sultans' conference, which is held three times a year, is now set for June 30.

Official sources at the national palace could not be reached immediately for comment.

Online news portals reported yesterday that Sultan Abdullah will be meeting political party leaders from tomorrow. The Malaysian Insight quoted a government source as saying the meeting will be "restricted to registered parties only".

Senior political sources from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, headed by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, acknowledged that "there have been engagements with the palace" in recent days but declined to confirm whether a meeting with the King has been scheduled. "Things are very fluid and best to wait until (tomorrow)," one senior aide to Datuk Seri Anwar said.

The flurry of political activity in the coming days could have serious implications for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's embattled government.

Malaysia's royal households have been forced in recent months to assume the role of adjudicator in the country's messy politics.

It was Sultan Abdullah who intervened directly last year to break the country's political impasse by appointing Tan Sri Muhyiddin as premier following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Sultan Abdullah also decided in January to approve the government's request to declare a state of emergency, which will end on Aug 1, to deal with the pandemic.

Malaysia is under a strict two-week lockdown that will end next Monday.

While infection numbers are showing a downward trend, daily cases remain high, with the total number breaching 600,000 in recent days.

Deaths have also been spiking, with more than 3,000 people succumbing to the virus so far.

The health crisis has turned public sentiment against the Muhyiddin administration, which has been accused of using the state of emergency to cling to power and avoid any sitting of Parliament that will challenge its legitimacy and its handling of the pandemic.

Large sections of young Malaysians, particularly youth from the country's main ethnic Malay majority, have blamed the government for the growing economic hardship.

But close allies of Mr Muhyiddin insist the state of emergency is crucial for handling the crisis. They also noted that an extension of the state of emergency is being considered as an option, should current efforts to deal with the pandemic fail to produce the required results.

"The government never expected things to get this bad and it is an option on the table," said a senior politician from Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who asked not to be identified. But he admitted that "how the public will react is a worry".

Opposition politicians are against any such extension.

Mr Anwar told ST that the government's handling of the pandemic has been a "dismal failure", judging from the roughly 2,000 daily cases the country was logging before the emergency was declared early this year.