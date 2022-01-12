Regional Round-Up Podcast: Malaysia's newest political party PBM

The new Parti Bangsa Malaysia's leadership consists of members of former PM Muhyiddin Yassin's (above) party. PHOTO: MUHYIDDIN YASSIN/FACEBOOK
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:58 Malaysia's newest political party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM)

06:10 Omicron cases in Indonesia tripled within a week and government appeals for suspension of overseas leisure trips

07:40 Philippines' increase in national COVID-19 positivity rate

08:30 Thailand's reopening of three popular beach destinations amid the emergence of an Omicron outbreak

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://str.sg/3xRX

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.