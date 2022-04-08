Malaysia's aviation authority to probe erratic domestic flight incident

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will probe the flight data of a Malaysia Airlines plane after it allegedly dived suddenly and flew erratically before turning back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

CAAM chief executive Chester Voo Chee Soon said the authority would be reviewing the internal flight data monitoring system of Flight MH2664 to get to the bottom of the issue.

"Preliminary data has shown correct responses by the operating crew following the issue on board," Captain Voo said in a statement on Tuesday. "CAAM will continue to monitor the situation and will not compromise on any issues that might jeopardise the safety and security of airline operations and the public."

The Straits Times has confirmed with an official source that the plane in Sunday's alleged incident was a Boeing 737-800, the same model as the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in China's Guangxi region on March 21.

The Chinese passenger plane was carrying 132 passengers and crew, and was en route from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou when it suddenly went into a steep dive and slammed into a heavily wooded mountainous area.

There were no reports of survivors in the crash.

On Tuesday, an MH2664 passenger claimed that the Malaysia Airlines plane, which was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau town in Sabah, dived suddenly before making a turn and heading back.

Passenger Halimah Nasoha wrote on Facebook about her experience on the 2.30pm flight, saying that many passengers panicked, screamed and cried as the aircraft lost altitude sharply about 30 minutes after take-off.

She claimed that a flight radar tracker displayed in the cabin showed that the plane had dropped from 25,000 feet to 23,000 feet (7,620m to 7,010m) - a drop of 610m.

"It was very frightening for many of us. I really felt like I was going to die," she wrote.

"I was upset because I wasn't wearing a seat belt at that time," she said, adding that she "floated" off her seat because of this.

"The flight was unstable. It went up and then went down. But the first time it went downwards was the worst," she said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malaysia Airlines said that Flight MH2664 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport turned back owing to "technical issues" with the aircraft and that the technical problems "were compounded by bad weather en route".

It said that the pilot turned back to the airport as a precautionary measure in the interest of passenger safety, but it did not offer more details.

The aircraft landed safely in Kuala Lumpur at 5.03pm on Sunday.

In her post, Ms Halimah also praised the pilots' efficient handling of the emergency situation.

When contacted and asked about the plane's model number, the airline said it was not adding to its statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, CAAM did not respond to queries regarding the plane model and whether the plane involved has been grounded.

It is not known how many 737-800 planes Malaysia Airlines has in its fleet.

On Sunday, after the plane landed, all crew and passengers boarded another flight to go to Tawau as planned.

An official source told ST that the plane involved in the incident has been grounded pending investigations.