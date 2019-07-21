Malaysians fed up with endless bickering in party

PETALING JAYA • While the rift between the two top leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) continues to dominate headlines, many Malaysians are generally fed up with the whole affair.

They have taken to social media to voice their disappointment at the endless politicking between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and their factions.

On Twitter, Malaysians said it was sad to read what was happening.

"Two former allies going to war over position and influence is one thing, using this sordid scandal as a battleground is another," tweeted Ariff A. Shah. "It's just sad."

Another netizen, Nsyakinah, said the media and political attention should be focused on the development of the nation instead of the gay sex video.

"Literally no one cares about the video, but politicians keep pouring all their energy into it. We just had a constitutional amendment for Undi 18 (Vote 18), but instead every day we have to hear about the sex video," she added.

Parliament last week approved amendments to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, and to allow for automatic voter registration, among others.

Video clips emerged last month depicting two men involved in sexual acts. Former Sarawak PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz has confessed to being one of the men, alleging that his partner was Mr Azmin. Mr Azmin denied the claim and a police investigation is ongoing.

"Both of you please make peace, tolong lah (please), for the New Malaysia or we will go back to Barisan Nasional," said Facebook user Muhd Muhd, referring to the previous government.

The National Patriots Association has called on the three other parties in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition - Parti Amanah Negara, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Democratic Action Party - to mediate the feud between Mr Anwar and Mr Azmin before it leads to the destruction of the ruling coalition.

Calling the infighting "distracting and disgusting", Brigadier-General (Retired) Mohamed Arshad Raji, president of the association that comprises military and police veterans, told PKR to stop the infighting and start governing.

"The people are not interested in their bickering over the right to be the next prime minister... People voted them into power for good governance and to right the wrongs of the previous administration," he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, at a retreat of PKR leaders in Port Dickson town yesterday, he said he accepted the statement by national police chief Hamid Bador that Mr Azmin is not involved in the sex video scandal.

Datuk Hamid had said: "There is a high probability that the video is authentic but facial recognition came back negative. It could not link those in the video with any individual."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK