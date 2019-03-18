Malaysian killed, 6 missing in landslide after Lombok quake

JAKARTA • An earthquake on Indonesia's Lombok island yesterday caused a landslide, killing several people, including a Malaysian. Six Malaysians were also missing.

As of yesterday afternoon, 19 people had been rescued and two bodies recovered.

The earthquake, which struck at 2.07pm local time (3.07pm Singapore time), caused a landslide that trapped about 40 tourists at the Tiu Kelep waterfall in Senaru Village, northern Lombok.

The Star newspaper reported that the quake had a magnitude of 5.8. The Jakarta Post reported a 5.4-magnitude tremblor.

The Malaysian who was killed was identified as Sin Chew Daily's deputy executive editor-in-chief, Datin Tai Siew Kim.

Her son, who was with her, was slightly injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Madam Tai was the wife of China Press editor-in-chief, Datuk Teoh Yang Khoon.

"The Foreign Ministry has received reports that a Malaysian has died, while six more are missing after a 5.8 Richter scale earthquake struck east Lombok, Indonesia, today at 2.07pm," a Malaysian government statement said yesterday.

"The ministry would like to express its condolences to the victims and their families affected," it added.

It has been reported that effects from the earthquake were felt in north Lombok and other areas, as well as in Bali.

A spokesman for the North Lombok regency administration said in a statement: "There were about 40 tourists affected by the landslide around the area. Most of the victims were Malaysians and domestic tourists."

The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency and the North Lombok Health Agency dispatched four ambulances to the scene, as well as medical and rescue personnel, to provide aid and relocate victims.

Bayan district was one of several areas heavily damaged by a series of earthquakes that jolted the island between July and August last year.

More than 500 people were killed and over 1,500 were injured during that disaster.

THE STAR, THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK