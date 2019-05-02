Malaysian couple chase down Milo truck for pregnant daughter-in-law

PETALING JAYA • A video of a Malaysian couple chasing after a Milo truck on behalf of their pregnant daughter-in-law has gone viral on social media.

The couple's daughter-in-law, who is pregnant with her first child, had craved for a Milo drink. Not just any kind, but the one made in the famous Milo truck.

The couple's son, Mr Muhammad Azmer Mohd Badrul Merzam, said he was surprised that his parents would drive and chase after the Milo truck until it stopped at the roadside. "They remembered that my wife was craving for it," he told mStar. "Usually we would just make the drink at home, but the taste of Milo is a little bit different and more tasty from the Milo truck."

Mr Azmer, who is from Kuantan, Pahang, added that when the incident happened, he and his wife were not in the car. Only his parents and sister were in it.

His sister videoed what happened and uploaded it on Twitter. It has garnered 342,000 views, 29,450 retweets and 19,422 likes since it was shared on April 28.

Mr Azmer, 23, said: "The parents were on their way back home when they saw the Milo truck. My dad immediately chased the truck down and managed to stop it at the Indera Mahkota bypass in Kuantan."

According to the video, Mr Azmer's parents were politely told by the Milo truck driver that they could not have the drink as it had not been made at that time yet.

Mr Azmer's eight months' pregnant wife Natasya Rose Nizam has not had a chance to drink the Milo from the truck. But she said: "Honestly, I was very touched when I saw the video. I did not expect my parents-in-law to chase down the truck. They know I've loved Milo ever since I was pregnant with my first child," she said.

Mr Azmer and Ms Natasya Rose tied the knot in September last year.

