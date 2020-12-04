Malaysia wants employers to improve worker housing

KUALA LUMPUR • Employers in Malaysia must prepare adequate housing facilities for their foreign workers before they would be allowed into the country, a senior Cabinet minister said yesterday in a get-tough move as the government grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections in Selangor's worker dormitories.

Senior Minister (Security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said employers must comply with the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990, called Act 446, and have these accommodations approved by the Human Resources Ministry before they could import foreign labour, with immediate effect.

Employer compliance with the Act has been spotty. But the government is acting now amid alarm over the surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks among migrant workers in Selangor who work for Top Glove, the world's biggest rubber glove maker.

"Before an employer makes an application to bring in foreign workers, the employer must obtain the certificate from the Human Resources Ministry to enable the Malaysian Immigration Department to issue a visa," Datuk Seri Ismail told reporters at a news conference to discuss worker housing. Bernama news agency quoted him as saying: "This means, before foreign workers arrive in the country, the employers are required to make available accommodation that complies with Act 446. Otherwise, the foreign workers are (regarded as) illegal immigrants."

He said Act 446 not only involves basic housing for foreign workers, but also that for local workers. "The focus of Act 446 at the moment is on foreign workers due to the high number of Covid-19 cases involving them."

At the same conference, Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan said 1.4 million or 91.1 per cent of foreign workers in Malaysia are provided with accommodation below that stipulated in Act 446.

He also said that though there are 1.6 million legal migrant labour in the country, "the government received applications for Certificate of Accommodation for only 143,587 or 8.89 per cent" of them by end-October, Bernama reported.

Malaysia said on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation and would take legal action against Top Glove as it did not comply with the basic requirements for worker housing.