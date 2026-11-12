Malaysia says convicted ex-PM Najib can be returned to jail if he breaches house arrest terms

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who was transferred from jail this week to serve the rest of his sentence for a graft conviction at home, can be returned to prison if he breaches any of the conditions of his house arrest, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of corruption linked to the embezzlement of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state investment fund he co-founded while in power.

On Tuesday, he was moved to his home in Kuala Lumpur after spending four years in prison, following the royal pardon he received from King Sultan Ibrahim in September that allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Najib, 73, will be able to live with immediate family members, including "any wives, children, in-laws and grandchildren", but he will not be allowed to make any public statements through the press or social media, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told parliament on Thursday, detailing the terms of the house arrest for the first time.

The ex-premier is barred from public gatherings and political activities, and from using phones or other telecommunication devices except when permitted by the Prisons Department, the minister said, adding that visitors will be allowed only with written permission.

Najib is also required to attend a rehabilitation and intervention programme, he said.

"In the conditions provided... if there is a violation, then the party who violates the conditions will immediately be returned to Kajang Prison or any prison determined by the Commissioner General (of the Prisons Department)," Saifuddin Nasution said.

Saifuddin Nasution said he had rejected an appeal from Najib to add a second residence where he can serve the sentence, but was considering several other requests made by the former premier.

September's royal pardon was the second received by Najib, after the country's previous king halved his original 12-year sentence in 2024.

He also faces an additional 15-year jail sentence after being convicted of corruption in another 1MDB-linked case last year, and is appealing that verdict.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintains he was made a scapegoat for the scandal at 1MDB, from which US investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen in a complex, globe-spanning scheme. Prosecutors have said more than $1 billion ended up in accounts linked to Najib. REUTERS