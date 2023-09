KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian court on Monday granted a request from prosecutors to drop all corruption charges against the country's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, state news agency Bernama reported.

The court granted Ahmad Zahid, who was facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering, a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, Bernama said. He had plead not guilty to all charges. REUTERS