Malaysia Cabinet reshuffle a possibility, says DPM Zahid

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said one of the reasons for the reshuffle was to fill the domestic trade and cost of living post. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
54 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Cabinet may undergo a reshuffle, reported state news agency Bernama, citing Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi.

The Cabinet reshuffle “will be soon”, Bernama reported Mr Zahid as saying on Sunday.

He said one of the reasons for the reshuffle was to fill the domestic trade and cost of living post following the death of minister Salahuddin Ayub in July.

Speculation has been rife about a possible reshuffle involving several ministries.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said last week that he would “think about” a reshuffle.

Datuk Seri Anwar leads a government consisting of his progressive coalition, one-time rival Umno, East Malaysian parties and a number of smaller parties. REUTERS

