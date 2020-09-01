Making light work of disinfection

With normality returning steadily to Wuhan, the city is looking to new ways to keep its students safe ahead of the start of a new school semester.

With all schools and kindergartens set to reopen today, this school in the Hubei capital is using an automatic ultraviolet disinfection system in its classrooms to rid them of viruses and bacteria.

Reuters reported that about 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students.

The city said it has drawn up emergency plans to switch back to online learning should risk levels change.

It has advised students to wear masks to and from school and avoid public transportation if possible.