Major anniversaries, a big birthday, Budgets and more

This month sees a number of newly-elected governments in Asia settle in and get on with administration. Among them, India will present its Budget and Thailand's new Cabinet could be announced. Meanwhile, Japan is due to hold Upper House elections, while in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte will give his State of the Nation address.

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary

Hong Kong today marks the 22nd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, after a century of British rule. There are security concerns, with the anniversary coming days after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against an extradition Bill that was seen as making it possible for Hong Kong to deport those accused of crime to mainland China. Security has been beefed up and 5,000 officers are set to be deployed. A flag-raising ceremony to mark the anniversary might well be held indoors.

Chinese Communist Party turns 98

The Chinese Communist Party turns 98 today. Its membership now exceeds 90 million. Presiding over last week's meeting of the Central Committee's Political Bureau, President Xi Jinping urged members to have courage for self-reform in the new era.

Dalian hosts Summer Davos

The World Economic Forum is holding its annual meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, from today to Wednesday in Dalian, in China's north-eastern Liaoning province. The theme for this year's event is Leadership 4.0: Succeeding In A New Era Of Globalisation. Close to 2,000 political leaders, businessmen, scholars and others are attending.

Turkish President visiting China

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit China tomorrow to further bilateral relations between the two countries.

G-7 ministerial meetings

France will hold high-level ministerial meetings about the importance of education on Thursday and Friday, ahead of next month's summit of Group of Seven (G-7) leaders. The G-7 countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - represent 58 per cent of global net wealth.

PM Modi to present India's

Budget India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to present the first Budget of his second term on Friday. Many are waiting to see if he will come up with fiscal initiatives to boost economic growth and the number of jobs.

Indonesia's President to celebrate victory

With a suit filed by his challenger, former army general Prabowo Subianto, out of the way, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will on Sunday celebrate his win in the April vote, Tempo reports. Observers will be watching to see whether some of the parties which supported Mr Prabowo will now back Mr Joko instead.

Mahathir turns 94

The world's oldest serving state leader, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, turns 94 on July 10. Last month, he said he would hand over power to Parti Keadilan Rakyat leader Anwar Ibrahim in three years, setting at rest - for now, at least - speculation over who will succeed him. But just days after the announcement, the Premier started alluding otherwise.

China-Hong Kong high-speed rail link

The first high-speed rail direct service between China's Chongqing and Hong Kong starts on July 10. It will have 58 stops.

Japan Upper House polls

Japan is due to hold elections for the Upper House on July 21. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is hoping that his ruling bloc will gain more seats in the election, which comes after he successfully hosted the recently concluded Group of 20 Summit in Osaka.

Thailand Cabinet

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised to announce his Cabinet by the middle of this month, according to The Nation. It has been three months since the country went to the polls.

Duterte's State of the Nation address

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will present his State of the Nation address on July 23. The date also marks the start of the new Congress session and he is reportedly considering presenting the country's Budget on the same day.

Japan and US to commence trade talks

The United States and Japan have agreed to accelerate discussions on bilateral trade from this month, after leaders and officials met at the Group of 20 Summit in Osaka.

• Asia Watch is a regular feature on key happenings in Asia that appears on the first weekday of the month.