Mahathir's adviser urges tax probe into firm linked to Johor royalty

PETALING JAYA • Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, the special media adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, has called on the authorities to probe taxes paid by Mados Sdn Bhd, a company said to be linked to Johor's royalty.

He said the new Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador should also reopen some "frozen" and "closed" investigations on the company, but did not elaborate.

He said in a Facebook post on Monday that the Inland Revenue Board should probe Mados.

The company is reported by Malaysian media to be owned by the Johor royal family.

The call by Mr Kadir comes amid an escalating row involving Tun Dr Mahathir and the Johor crown prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, as well as the Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Tunku Ismail last Saturday claimed that there was a certain "Kadir" holding discussions in an office tower to plot to "finish off" the Johor royalty.

The prince said the critics must go "110 per cent" to crush the royalty.

In response, Mr Kadir wrote on Monday: "The little boy has asked us to do 110 per cent, but I think 50 per cent is enough."

His post came after Dr Mahathir said Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, 34, was a "little boy who does not know anything". Dr Mahathir also called the prince "stupid".

Mr Kadir warned that "Little Boy" is like the atomic bomb of the same name that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

"It is very dangerous, although it is small and does not know anything. So we have to do something, not just talk," he said.

On Sunday, Mr Kadir said Malaysians are free to hold discussions anywhere in New Malaysia, including to ensure that constitutional monarchs do not "self-destruct".

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK