Mahathir calls on Asean to boost intra-regional trade

Asean must aim to boost intra-regional trade to open up more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the light of growing investments in the area, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

Tun Dr Mahathir said the current level at around 25 per cent "has been stagnant" and should be raised to more than 30 per cent. Additionally, intra-regional investment is now close to 20 per cent, up from 5 per cent 20 years ago, which shows "great promise" and "must be capitalised".

"Achieving over 30 per cent intra-trade in Asean is seemingly an ambitious target but, still, all in Asean must pursue and embrace this," he said in his keynote speech to policymakers and business leaders at the Asean Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the main Asean Summit.

"Raising intra-regional trade does not mean Asean is inward-looking but, rather, opening up opportunities for SMEs as well as exploring new possibilities," he added.

The 93-year-old leader said the region needs foreign direct investments to create quality jobs in the region, but warned against being mere consumers of foreign goods and services. Asean should emulate successful Asian countries and develop its own capacities to produce goods and services for itself and for export.

It should also improve its infrastructure and strengthen economic connectivity, and "make full use" of the 640 million people of Asean as a domestic market.

"Although we may be poor, but numbers count in the strength of markets," he said.

The ongoing trade war between the world powers is bound to create a domino effect, prompting other developed countries to adopt protective measures against developing countries, including Asean members. These could be in the form of quotas, levies and other restrictions to regulate markets, among other things.

He said he is seeing the rise of trade protectionism, resurgent nationalistic movements and inward-looking policies slowly taking place within Asean itself.

"However, this is not the time to close our doors by invoking trade protectionism measures, but instead we should be actively engaged in finding amicable solutions and resolving trade issues through multilateral dialogues, such as between Asean countries," he added.

Malaysia will continue to actively express its concerns over rising trade tensions and risks of escalating protectionism at the various World Trade Organisation bodies, he said.

Free trade must also mean fair trade, he stressed, to ensure trade relationships would not descend into new forms of colonialism and trade to be used as "weapons to dominate".

Dr Mahathir told reporters after his speech that "sometimes even innocent countries have to pay the price when there is a sanction", adding that colonial power can be linked to anything, including China and the United States.

"This kind of using economic pressure to cow people… this is very bad. People should be free to trade. You want to punish people, you can punish, but find some way where it doesn't affect other people," he said.

He also commented on issues like Myanmar's handling of the Rohingya Muslim crisis and investigations into the scandal involving Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He expressed his disappointment with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, saying "someone who has been detained before should know the sufferings and should not inflict it on others".

He said the US Department of Justice "promised they will give back the money" misappropriated from 1MDB, but much "may have been lost along the way".

This is his first official visit to Singapore after regaining his post as prime minister, after the Pakatan Harapan coalition he led won in the May general election.

Arlina Arshad