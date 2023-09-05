Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea - GFZ

Updated
30 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region early on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top