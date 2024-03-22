Macron says it is a mistake to think Russia will stop in Donbass, Crimea

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference on the day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 11:14 PM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 10:28 PM

PARIS - Anyone who thinks that Russia will stop in the Donbass and Crimea is mistaken, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of a European Union summit in Brussels on Friday.

Asked about Kremlin comments about Russia regarding itself as at war due to the West's intervention on Ukraine's side, Macron said it would be a mistake to think Russia planned to halt its agression in the Donbass and Crimea.

"By using this term, one is also even opening up uncertainty about Russia's military objectives," he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top